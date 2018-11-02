Man, 2 kids seriously injured in north suburban crash

A crash Thursday evening in north suburban Fremont Township left a man and two children seriously injured.

The 53-year-old man was driving a 2000 Ford van about 6 p.m. when he was struck on the driver’s side by a 2010 Land Rover SUV while turning left onto Route 60/83 from Circle Drive South, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was critically injured and taken to Condell Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Two girls aged 6 and 7 were passengers in the Land Rover, driven by a 35-year-old woman, and were also taken to Condell with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash was being investigated by the sheriff’s office’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.