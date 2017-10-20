Man, 2 teens charged with NW suburban burglary, suspected of more

An 18-year-old man and two teenagers have been charged after a northwest suburban burglary.

The trio was arrested early Thursday in connection with multiple burglaries in unincorporated McHenry, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Officers responded to calls of a burglary to a vehicle about 2:15 a.m. near West Riverside Drive in the Orchard Heights subdivision, the sheriff’s office said. That’s where they found and arrested 18-year-old Teghan Appleberg and the two teenage boys.

Appleberg, of Wonder Lake, was charged with one count of burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

The boys, ages 13 and 17, were each charged with one count of burglary and another count of residential burglary, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities weren’t released because they’re juveniles.

They had broken into a garage, where Appleberg was suspected of stealing property from a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Appleberg was being held in the McHenry County Corrections Facility, and the two teens were at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division was investigating their possible connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in that area, authorities said.

Investigators asked anyone who might have been a victim of a burglary to call them at (815) 334-4750.