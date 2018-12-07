Man, 20, in critical condition after robbers shoot him in East Garfield Park

A pair of robbers shot and critically wounded a 20-year-old man early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:36 a.m., two males walked up to the man standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of North Homan and demanded his items, according to Chicago police. They were both armed with handguns.

During the robbery, at least one of the armed males fired his gun, striking the 20-year-old in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately know whether any items were taken. Area North detectives were investigating.