Man, 20, in serious condition after crash in West Rogers Park

A man was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 20-year-old man was driving about 1 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a fire hydrant in the 6200 block of North McCormick Road, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a head injury in the crash and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to St. Francis Hospital, uninjured and in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.