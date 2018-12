Man, 20, in serious condition after West Side shooting

Police were questioning two people following a Friday night shooting in The Island neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:50 p.m., two armed people walked up to a 20-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Austin, according to Chicago police. They fired bullets that struck his leg and arm.

The 20-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical CenterĀ in Maywood, where he was in serious condition, police said. Detectives were questioning two people of interest late Friday.