Man, 20, missing from Naperville for 2 weeks

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks from west suburban Naperville.

Michael Armendariz, 20, was last seen leaving his apartment and getting into a dark-colored SUV on the evening of Jan. 14 in the 100 block of South Whispering Hills Drive, Naperville police said.

Armendariz has a liver disorder that may need medical attention, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-10 hispanic man, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat with a fur-lined hood, a navy blue Ralph Lauren hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and black-and-white Nike shoes, police said.

A cell phone tower located his phone on the South Side of Chicago, but his phone has not been turned on since the day he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Investigations Section (630) 420-6147, or (630) 548-29