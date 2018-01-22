Man, 20, missing from Naperville

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week from west suburban Naperville.

Michael Armendariz, 20, was last seen leaving his apartment in the 100 block of South Whispering Hills Drive in Naperville on the evening of Jan. 14, Naperville police said.

Armendariz is 5-foot-10, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat with a fur-lined hood, a navy blue Ralph Lauren hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and black-and-white Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Investigations Section (630) 420-6147 or (630) 548-2963.