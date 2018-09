Man, 20, shot in abdomen in Austin

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and then took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The man did not tell officers the circumstances of the shooting, according to police.