Man, 20, shot in foot in Marquette Park

A man was shot Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was walking at 7:57 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Troy when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man showed up at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He was listed in good condition.