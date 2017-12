Man, 20, shot in Homan Square

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the left foot about 5 p.m. by someone firing from a black SUV in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago Police said.

The SUV drove off after the shooting and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.