Man, 20, shot in Humboldt Park drive-by attack

A man was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 3:50 a.m., the 20-year-old was standing outside in the 2500 block of West Division when someone shot him in the left leg, according to Chicago police.

Police said they were seeking a black four-door Nissan that fled from the scene.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody as Area North detectives were investigating.