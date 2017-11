Man, 20, shot in legs in Scottsdale neighborhood

A man was shot Saturday night in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Kolin when someone in a tan Chevrolet Malibu fired shots in his direction as it headed north, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.