Man, 20, shot near Wilson L stop in Uptown

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Multiple people fired in the direction of the 20-year-old about 8:57 p.m. as he walked with a group of people down the 1000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound in his back and refused medical attention at the scene, police said. No one else was injured.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting. It occurred near the CTA’s Wilson L stop.