Man, 20, shot to death in East Chicago

A man died Thursday after being shot in East Chicago, Indiana.

Isaiah Pina, 20, of Hammond, was found shot multiple times in the 4000 block of Pulaski Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office, which responded about 8:45 a.m.

An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide, the office said.

A spokeswoman for East Chicago police was not immediately available to provide additional information.