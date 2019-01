Man, 20, shot while getting inside vehicle in Austin

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 4:43 a.m., the 20-year-old was entering a vehicle in the 600 block of North Laramie when someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle fired bullets into both of his legs, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.