Man, 20, stabbed at party in Douglas Park

A man was stabbed at a party early Wednesday in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder after getting into a fight with one other person at the party about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Fairfield, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

He told police he was unsure of the exact location of the party, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.