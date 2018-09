Man, 20, wounded in Austin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back of his head about 10:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Monitor, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He sought treatment at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.