Man, 20, wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was shot in the abdomen at 8:48 p.m. in the 13100 block of South St. Lawrence, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man’s condition stabilized, and he was taken to an area hospital, police said.