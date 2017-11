Man, 20, wounded in Pullman shooting

A man was shot late Saturday in the South Side Pullman neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Greenwood when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the right hip, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.