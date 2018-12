Man, 20, wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 10:07 p.m., someone in a gray sedan fired bullets at the 20-year-old, who was standing on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police. He sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.