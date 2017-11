Man, 21, grazed in shooting near Midway Airport

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Eldon neighborhood near Midway International Airport.

The 21-year-old suffered a graze wound to his arm about 6:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Kenton, Chicago Police said.

He was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.