Man, 21, in serious condition after South Deering shooting

Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot in the 10500 block of South Yates in the South Deering neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire early Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:05 a.m., the 21-year-old was shot by someone he knew while hanging out with a group of people inside a residence in the 10500 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The shooter ran out the home, police said. No one has been arrested.