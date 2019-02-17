Man, 21, shot at Grand Crossing gas station

A man was wounded by gunfire at a gas station late Saturday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:42 p.m., the 21-year-old was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by another driver at the station’s parking lot in the 7600 block of South South Chicago, according to Chicago police. The bullet grazed his back.

The 21-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.