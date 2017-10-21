Man, 21, shot during armed robbery in Belmont Cragin

A 21-year-old man was shot during a robbery early Saturday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking on the sidewalk at 12:42 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Central when the male robber, armed with a handgun, got out of a black SUV and demanded his wallet and cellphone, Chicago Police said.

A struggle ensued, and the robber’s handgun was fired, striking the victim in the left hand, police said. The suspect got back in the SUV with the cellphone and took off.

The man was taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.