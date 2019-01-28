Man, 21, shot during possible drug deal in West Elsdon: police

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire in what police say seemed like a drug-related confrontation Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A male shot the 21-year-old in the neck as he was walking at 2:52 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedvale, according to Chicago police.

The shooting unfolded during a possible “narcotics-related” exchange that was botched, a police source said.

The 21-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The male shooter is not in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.