Man, 21, shot in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 1:45 p.m. when several males approached him from behind in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. They began trying to start an argument with him and then he heard several gunshots and felt pain.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, where he was listed in good condition, police said.