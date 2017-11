Man, 21, shot in Riverdale neighborhood

A man was wounded in a Riverdale neighborhood shooting Wednesday on the Far South Side.

At 9:21 p.m., the 21-year-old was in a gangway in the 400 block of East 133rd Street when several males came up to him and started shooting, Chicago Police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg and left thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.