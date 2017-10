Man, 21, shot in West Town

A 21-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

At 10:38 p.m., he was standing in a gas station parking lot in the 100 block of North Western when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the left hand.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.