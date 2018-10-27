Man, 21, shot inside ally near River North

A man was shot inside an alley Saturday morning next to the River North neighborhood on the Near North Side.

At 4:39 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing in the 0 to 100 block of West Illinois Street when he was struck by a bullet in the left leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting caused Red Line trains at the Jackson CTA station to halt at of about 5:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to an alert from the transportation agency. Service resumed ten minutes later with delays.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.