Man, 21, shot multiple times in West Englewood

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:05 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot by someone in a gangway in the 7100 block of South Seely Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his chest, back and leg, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.