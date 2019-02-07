Man, 21, shot while riding bike in Austin

A man was shot several times while riding his bike Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:45 p.m., the 21-year-old was going down a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone or a group of people fired at him, according to Chicago police. Numerous bullets pierced his body.

The 21-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody.