Man, 21, wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by

A man was wounded in a Humboldt Park shooting Monday on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road just after midnight when someone in a passing black BMW opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

A friend drove the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Sunday, a teen was shot while in a store a few blocks away.

