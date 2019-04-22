Man, 21, wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by
A man was wounded in a Humboldt Park shooting Monday on the West Side.
The 21-year-old was walking in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road just after midnight when someone in a passing black BMW opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.
A friend drove the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.
Sunday, a teen was shot while in a store a few blocks away.
