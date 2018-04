Man, 21, wounded in Cragin shooting

A 21-year-old man was wounded Friday in a shooting in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking about 3:58 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Lamon when another male walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the upper torso and taken by paramedics to a hospital in good condition, police said.