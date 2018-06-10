Man, 22, dies days after being shot in head in Bronzeville

Two men were shot Thursday in the 4700 block of South Vincennes. | Google Earth

A 22-year-old man died two days after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Derrick Weasley and a 28-year-old man were shot about 2:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Weasley suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the other man was struck in the abdomen, police said. Someone took both men to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

Weasley was later pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Park Manor neighborhood.