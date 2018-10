Man, 22, killed in drive-by shooting in Washington Park: police

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The 22-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 63rd Street when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.