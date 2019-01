Man, 22, killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot to death inside a hallway late Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 11:44 p.m., the 22-year-old was wounded on the second floor of an apartment building in the 1400 block of West 71st Street, police said. A bullet entered his left shoulder, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident was possibly “domestic-related,” police said. No one was in custody early Sunday.