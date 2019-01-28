Man, 22, shot after pulling knife out during attempted robbery in Little Village

A man using a knife to fend off a pair of would-be robbers was shot by one of them Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:34 p.m., the 22-year-old was stopped by two males as he walked near the Metra tracks in the 1900 block of South Fairfield, according to Chicago police. They pulled out a handgun and told him to hand his belongings over.

The 22-year-old pulled out a knife in response and was shot in the lower left leg by one of the males, police said. The two attempted robbers then ran away.

An ambulance transported the 22-year-old to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.