Man, 22, shot at Old Irving Park intersection

A man was wounded by gunfire Thursday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 7 p.m., the 22-year-old was shot in the leg in the intersection of North Cicero and West Montrose, according to Chicago police.

He walked into Community First Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting occurred at the corner of the Old Irving Park, Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

Area North detectives were investigating.