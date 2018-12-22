Man, 22, shot in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8:50 p.m., someone walked up to the 22-year-old and fired four shots in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place, according to Chicago police.

He was struck twice in his right leg and drove himself to West Suburban Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter ran off eastbound on Corcoran Place and headed north on Pine Avenue, police said.

About two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot while walking one block over, according to police.

Area North detectives were investigating.