Man, 22, shot in Bronzeville, walks into hospital

A man was shot early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:20 a.m., the 22-year-old walked into a hospital after his leg was shot while he walked down a street in the 4800 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago police.

Someone in a black sports-utilized vehicle fired multiple shots at him, police said. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.