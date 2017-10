Man, 22, shot in East Chatham

A man was shot Tuesday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone walked up and shot the 22-year-old in his abdomen about 7:05 p.m. when he got out of a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Drexel, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.