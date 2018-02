Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park drive-by

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the East Garfield neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking him in the neck and chest about 9:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Kedzie, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.