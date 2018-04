Man, 22, shot in hand during fight in Lawndale

A man was shot in the hand Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 22-year-old told investigators he was sitting in his vehicle about 5:20 p.m. when someone walked up with a gun in the 1200 block of South Avers, Chicago Police said.

The 22-year-old and the person with the gun got into a fight, which went off and struck the man in his hand, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.