Man, 22, shot in Rogers Park

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday night in the North Side Rogers Parks neighborhood.

The man was in the 1700 block of West Estes at 8:15 p.m. when a car drove past and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right forearm, shoulder and back, police said. His condition was stabilized at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.