Man, 22, shot in Roseland

A man was wounded Friday evening in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in front of a home about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 109th Street when a beige SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the hand and thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known.