Man, 22, stabbed by robber in Belmont Central

A man was stabbed during a robbery attempt Monday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:35 a.m., an unknown male stopped the 22-year-old walking down a street in the 3000 block of North Narragansett Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was wielding a knife and tried to rob him.

The 22-year-old fought back and was cut in his arm during the altercation, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.