Man, 22, wounded in Austin neighborhood shooting

Officers investigate the scene of a man shot Monday in the 1400 block of North Mayfield. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 22-year-old man was shot in his groin just after midnight Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 12:05 a.m., the man was outside in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone began shooting at him from a nearby alley, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the groin and then taken by an acquaintance to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. His condition was stabilized.