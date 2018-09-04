Man, 23, dies a month after being shot in South Shore

A 23-year-old man has died a month after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood.

Christopher Jackson was shot multiple times shortly after 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 7600 block of South Kingston, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson was standing in a courtyard in the block when he heard gunfire and realized he was struck, police said at the time.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Tuesday found he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. He lived in the Park Manor neighborhood.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said Friday. Area South detectives were investigating.