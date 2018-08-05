Man, 23, dies after being pulled from water at Chain O’ Lakes State Park

A man died Saturday evening after being pulled from the water at Chain O’Lake State Park in Lake Villa.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit responded about 5:05 p.m. to a call of an unresponsive person at the Petite Lake Sandbar, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, a 23-year-old man had already been pulled from the water.

Deputies performed CPR and used a defibrillator on the man, who was then taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. He lived in Arlington Heights.

An investigation found that the man went underwater without knowing how to swim, the sheriff’s office said. He was under water for roughly two minutes before being pulled out.

Alcohol may have been a factor in his death, the sheriff’s office said.