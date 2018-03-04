Man, 23, killed in single-vehicle crash in Wilmington Township

A 23-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing his vehicle in southwest suburban Wilmington Township.

Emery Pearson, of Peotone, was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway and overturned near the intersection of Baltimore Street and 216th Avenue, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Pearson was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash.